What It’s Like To Be A 30-Year-Old Foster Mum To Refugee Boys

Those are all questions that have gone unanswered for us, and that’s one of the challenges – not knowing anything about his future. We know he was given the opportunity to go into foster care in Canada. But as far as how he’s doing now or whether he met up with family there, those things are unclear for us. We have not been able to communicate with him since he left, which has been really hard. We had expectations in our mind for one thing, and he had expectations in his mind for another. He was feeling fear and uncertainty about his future and about a country that is really unwelcoming to refugees and to Muslims. We have done a lot of reflection since he left about whether there were signs. Were there things that he said that would have warned us that he was about to flee to Canada? But there was really nothing. It was just such a shock.