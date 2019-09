Is It OK To Charge For Food That Would Be Thrown Away?

Against this reality comes the depressing news that those of us who are fortunate enough not to rely on food banks to provide for our families are throwing away more food than ever. At the beginning of the year, a report published by WRAP, the government’s waste advisory body, put household food waste at an estimated 7.3 million tonnes in 2015. Of that figure, 4.4 million tonnes is thought to have been avoidable – in other words, it could have been eaten. Yet apparently these statistics are not sobering enough to curb our trigger-happy largesse; two weeks ago, it was reported that Sainsbury’s has abandoned a scheme to halve household food waste among customers after discovering that it was far harder than anticipated to effect behavioural change. The supermarket giant may have a point – we’ve all seen those “Love Food Hate Waste” ads but are you really going to turn down a midweek curry and a pint because there’s a chicken breast in your fridge that’s about to go off? Could our reluctance to embrace a mindful approach to food stem from the fact that (whisper it) it’s boring?