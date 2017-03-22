Is It OK To Charge For Food That Would Be Thrown Away?

In the kitchen, four or five volunteers – mostly women – are preparing the day’s meal. They collect the food early in the morning and are entirely at the mercy of the supermarket’s stock management system. Today is proving particularly tricky – about three-quarters of the delivery is bread, and there is no fresh produce. Luckily, they have a £20 bursary for emergencies, which they dip into to buy ingredients for a salad and the tomato and onion bruschetta that will make up the first course. This is followed by a vegetable stir fry (because of hygiene regulations, meat is strictly off the menu) and bread-and-butter pudding with custard. Despite the women’s resourcefulness, there is a heap of baked goods left over, which they pile on a table by the door for guests to take home; long before lunch has finished, the table is bare.