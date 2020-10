Flo Milli Is Not Just A Viral Star — The Gen Z Rapper Is Here To Stay

On the fun and unapologetic 12-track project released in July, Flo delves into the annoyances and perks of being attractive, mercurial, and almost famous. With a bouncy, fast-rapping delivery, she towers over sparse, twinkling production; her taunting tone and superior disposition (found on tracks like "In The Party," "Like That Bitch," and "Not Friendly") may be intimidating for some. Still, Flo aims to transfer that energy to her fans, not alienate them. "I feel accomplished as long as one person is moved and changed by my music, and feels confident about themselves, then I accomplished everything I needed to," she told Genius