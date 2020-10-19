Flo Milli Is Not Just A Viral Star — The Gen Z Rapper Is Here To Stay

Like many Gen Z musicians, Flo's early success was springboarded via TikTok in 2019. Her sh*t-talking, self-praising spin on Playboi Carti's "Beef" — titled "Beef FloMix" — was an inescapable bop, complete with her signature mean-girl attitude and viral choreo. It was the precursor for her brash debut EP, Ho, why is you here?, where she often borrows from the rap boys and adds fiery feminine flavour. For instance, the hook on "May I" features an interpolation of Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice."