7 Mistakes To Avoid When Getting A Tattoo

It took me seven years to build up the courage to get my first tattoo. I knew I wanted one, but I agonized over where to put it, what design would look best, and which artist to go with. I spent years doodling designs on my wrists in permanent marker, building Pinterest pages of minimalist tattoos, and saying I was going to do it — only to back out at the last minute every single time.
Let's face it: Getting a tattoo can be scary! It's not exactly a life-changing choice (as long as it's done safely), but it is one that's painful and very difficult and time-consuming to remove if you ever change your mind. So, I wanted to be sure I was doing absolutely everything by the book. When I finally decided to go for it a few months ago, I reached out to three of the best tattoo artists I know for what not to do when getting your first tattoo. With their help, I finally did it — and I'm so glad I did!
Read ahead for their surprising answers.