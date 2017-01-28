Behold: The Fauxhawk Of Our Dreams (& It’s Easy To Copy, Too!)

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
If the mohawk — in all its punk-inspired, anti-establishment glory — is the coolest hairstyle one could ever attempt, then the fauxhawk comes in at a close second. Big, bold, and so damn cool, it's one of the most daring styles you can sport without breaking out the clippers.
Those with curly and textured hair should rejoice, because it's particularly easy for you. Those with straight to wavy hair can try the look, too, but we suggest adding movement with an iron and some teasing powder first. (And those with long hair may have better luck with this tutorial.)
Feeling rebellious? Press play above for the full how-to.
