I bring up the body positive movement and Orbach expresses scepticism: “[Body positivity] is bloody hard to achieve and [I find it] an outrage that we should have to have it.” Although she believes it was an inevitability, she is unsure of its impact and longevity. Orbach emphasises how these movements take years to get into the public conscience. She thinks viral body positive campaigns will have some impact, but admits she doesn’t engage with social media and doesn’t know “what it means to be political in this space at this point.” If the campaign could engage mothers so they don’t inadvertently pass on their bodily preoccupations to their children, she thinks it could be impactful. Disordered eating is part of a much larger political agenda made up of people “pathologically interested in thinness” – to be truly effective, the body positive movement must reach schoolteachers, nurses, midwives and doctors.