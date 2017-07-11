The use of at-home cupping kits has become popular in recent months, but most experts agree that the practice works best when the cup is out of your hands. Goldstein argues that you receive better results in-office because it’s easier for you to relax, which results in an even tighter and more sculpted visage. Pekar agrees, saying, “At-home kits are great, only if you know what you’re doing. It can be easy to bruise yourself if you don’t know how to create the right pressure or move it in the right directions. I would recommend seeing a professional to get this done.”