They may be suffering with hangovers, but England's football fans have an extra spring in their step this morning following the country's epic win against Colombia in last night's World Cup knockout game.
The victory, which was the first time England has ever won a penalty shootout in the competition, has made fans even more optimistic than usual about our chances in the tournament – and they're spreading their giddy excitement online for us all to enjoy, football fans or not.
'It’s coming home' memes, featuring the iconic football anthem by The Lightning Seeds, have taken over social media along with footie-inspired parodies of films and TV shows, from Friends and Peaky Blinders to The Matrix and The Wolf of Wall Street.
If all goes to plan when England face Sweden in the quarter final on Saturday there will be many more patriotic memes to come, but here are some of the most amusing ones we've seen so far.
It’s coming home ??????? pic.twitter.com/GIAD6tTZrB— Its Coming Home ??????? (@TheSpainTrain) July 4, 2018
The ultimate ‘coming home’ meme. Cannot be bettered. pic.twitter.com/95ora6Md4v— RiotBadger™ (@riotbadger) July 4, 2018
Can I book a Taxi please #itscominghome #England pic.twitter.com/BINZKDvUgZ— Katie (@ktDaltonator) July 3, 2018
Its coming home #England #FIFAWorldCup #startingtobelieve pic.twitter.com/035KqiMaGd— Marc North (@LTJ_Northy) July 2, 2018
Wake up, #ENG fans. Gareth has a message for you...#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/Z9b25gUsWx— Proper Sport (@ProperSport) July 4, 2018
Best I’ve seen by far ??????? pic.twitter.com/iXuXnD8Bs7— Tom Sharp??????? (@Sharpieee22) July 3, 2018
There was a knock at the door this morning.— Rob Jones (@RobertoJonesio) July 4, 2018
You'll never guess who it was!#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/IyCirddRTy
"Can you see that, Gareth? That's football. It's coming home."#ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1e6SOcQctf— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2018
Comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel – who feature in the famous anthem, which refers to the fact that football was invented in England – got involved in the celebrations.
It’s just about still coming home. pic.twitter.com/NCwuVW9aCi— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 3, 2018
While England star Jesse Lingard memed himself after the game – to hilarious effect.
No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018
