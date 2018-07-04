Story from Entertainment

It's Coming Home! Internet Explodes In Memes After Epic England Win

Natalie Gil
They may be suffering with hangovers, but England's football fans have an extra spring in their step this morning following the country's epic win against Colombia in last night's World Cup knockout game.
The victory, which was the first time England has ever won a penalty shootout in the competition, has made fans even more optimistic than usual about our chances in the tournament – and they're spreading their giddy excitement online for us all to enjoy, football fans or not.
'It’s coming home' memes, featuring the iconic football anthem by The Lightning Seeds, have taken over social media along with footie-inspired parodies of films and TV shows, from Friends and Peaky Blinders to The Matrix and The Wolf of Wall Street.
Advertisement
Related Stories
What The World Cup Means To Dual Nationality Women
England, The World Cup & Domestic Violence
The Real Reason World Cup Players Are Going Blond
If all goes to plan when England face Sweden in the quarter final on Saturday there will be many more patriotic memes to come, but here are some of the most amusing ones we've seen so far.
Comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel – who feature in the famous anthem, which refers to the fact that football was invented in England – got involved in the celebrations.
While England star Jesse Lingard memed himself after the game – to hilarious effect.
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series