What Black Hair Experts Really Think About The Dyson Airstrait Backlash

Natural hair content creator Kemmy ( @kemmystry ), who participated in a Dyson demonstration, said in a video posted to Instagram: “It’s been VERY healing using @dysonbeauty heated hair tools without smoke being produced — iykyk. And I love that overall scalp and hair health is always at the core of Dyson’s innovations.” Kemmy and Josiane are among a large group of women with textured hair who have shown us how the tool works from beginning to end, and the verdict seems to be unanimously positive. As far as they’re concerned, the product works. Back in 2023, when Dyson originally unveiled its Airstrait technology, there were mixed reviews among Refinery29 staffers . Breanna Davis, who has 4B hair, said the “overall effect on my hair wasn’t as striking… I won’t go as far as saying that Dyson isn’t inclusive, because not every product under a brand is going to be perfect for everyone — but as for the Airstrait, I don’t think my texture was heavily considered.”