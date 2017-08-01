Real Talk: Can You Drink While Breastfeeding Or What?

It's understandable why new parents would be nervous around alcohol. But it's fine to have a drink now and then, if you time it right. If you're going to an event where you know you'll be drinking more than just a glass of wine, you might want to consider pumping and dumping, or just being strategic about when you pump, she says. You might want to consider using a testing strip, like Kourtney did, to see if there is alcohol in the milk, and then not give it to your baby. "Some people choose to pump in advance, and give the baby breastmilk from before and not [breast]feed them," she says. "Other people choose to give formula for the feed that they would have possibly given breastmilk with alcohol."