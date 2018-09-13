Before the digital age of Instagram and InDesign, there was fashion illustration, the revered medium through which artists captured the very best of fashion. Drawing live from catwalk shows, illustrating editorials for printed publications or sketching looks for new collections, the most pioneering artists worked closely with designers to bring their creations to life – often launching the careers of muses and models, too.
To coincide with London Fashion Week, Gray M.C.A, a collective that uncovers rare and dynamic 20th century fashion illustration from private international collections, presents Drawing on Style, a new exhibition celebrating the art form. Assembling works from artists such as Antonio Lopez, Jason Brooks, René Bouché, Bil Donovan and even Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, the exhibition will showcase works that have graced the pages of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and The New York Times.
Ahead of the exhibition, we talked to illustrators Bil, Jason and the show's curator Connie Gray, about the history of the art form and what fashion illustration means in today's digital age.
Drawing On Style runs 14th-21st September 2018 at Gray M.C.A Gallery 8, 8 Duke Street St James’s, London, SW1Y 6BN