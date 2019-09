My Massage Therapist Bit Me — & I Liked It

The biting lasted about five to 10 minutes (I think), and I feel like I should mention that she never broke the skin. Dr. Dot did mention that my skin raised in some of the places she bit me, but I have crazy-reactive skin that flares up for no reason, so I wasn't surprised. Once the biting was done, Dr. Dot pulled out her oils and moved on to the deep-tissue massage. Piece of advice: If you're not comfortable feeling pain during your massage, then Dr. Dot and her army of Dot Bots are not for you. I should also mention that the massage felt out of this world, but there were a few moments when I actually yelped out in pain.That's because Dr. Dot doesn't just use her palms and fingers — she gets her knuckles involved. With the knuckle on her thumb (which she calls her "claw"), she uncovered knots in the arch of my foot that I had no idea I had. She was also able to diagnose certain issues I had with my body. Throughout the course of my rubdown, she correctly pinpointed the fact that I have mild scoliosis (something I already knew), and then told me that I should get an adjustment because my pelvis was slightly twisted. "That's why you probably have pain and tightness in your hips," she said. And she was right. She also told me that I need to cut back on my coffee and drink more water , because I was slightly dehydrated. She was also right about this.At the end of the massage, I felt amazing — definitely sore, but amazing. As she packed up, Dr. Dot told me to drink a ton of water and warned me that I would likely be sore tomorrow. "But you'll feel like a new person the day after," she said. She was right — again. As I write this, it's two days after my massage and I feel like a million bucks. My neck feels looser, I have more energy, and my yoga class this morning was a lot easier.The best part about Dr. Dot's massages is that they're fairly inexpensive, given her clientele. She charges $150 per hour, and will come to your home. Considering how incredible I feel, I'm sure I'll be hiring her again very soon.After she left, I settled down with some green tea and pulled out my phone to read my text messages. "Sorry I didn't answer earlier. I was in the middle of a bite massage," I typed to a friend. Five seconds later, my phone was ringing — that same friend was calling to ask what the fuck I was talking about. I laughed. Of all the crazy things I've done as a beauty editor, I'm pretty sure the bite massage ranks as number one.Curious to see the massage in action? Refinery29's beauty writer, Mi-Anne Chan, tried it LIVE. Check it out in the video below.