I Popped Pills For Clearer Skin

When I got back to my desk, I burst into panicked tears. "It's not working," I exclaimed to Phil, our former senior editor, through sobs. "My skin is getting worse and worse." He looked me in the eyes and delivered a no-holds-barred truth bomb that I still love him for. "You need to relax and remember this is a process," he said. "You're healing. Your skin is healing." He was right. There were still zits on my face, but every day it was getting a little better. (I have to say, thankfully, wine saw me through it all: Since doxy is an antibiotic, you're not really supposed to drink while you're on it, so I initially gave up booze...until I remembered how much I love wine. Thank god Dr. Shah told me it was fine.)