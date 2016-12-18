This Scrub Cleared Up My Bumpy Arms After One Shower

I get excited about a ton of beauty products — but body scrub is not one of them. My roommate keeps Caudalie's and Fresh's stockpiled in our bathroom, but I only reach for them before I self-tan (which isn't often). I know better, but still, scrubbing just feels time-consuming and ineffective. Do my legs really feel softer after I exfoliate them? Not really, TBH. But I have keratosis pilaris — the sexy nickname is "chicken skin" — which manifests as constant goosebumps on the backs of my arms. Needless to say, I'm not into 'em.
One Saturday afternoon, I had nothing to do and decided to treat myself from head to toe. I dug into the back of my beauty cabinet and found DermaDoctor KP Duty. And thank god I did, because it's no average scrub. (Have you gotten the tingles after using yours? I did.) It uses both chemical (glycolic and lactic acid) and physical exfoliants to slough off dead skin and positions itself as a way to rid skin of KP — which it does.
After rinsing, I touched my arms, chest, legs, butt...everything was soft to the touch, with no redness or irritation. And this brand-new texture didn't last one day — it lasted all week. With regular use, my bumps are gone. I may just be a scrub convert, after all.
DermaDoctor KP Duty, $46 (£37), available at DermaDoctor.
One Saturday afternoon, I had nothing to do and decided to treat myself from head to toe. I dug into the back of my beauty cabinet and found DermaDoctor KP Duty. And thank god I did, because it's no average scrub. (Have you gotten the tingles after using yours? I did.) It uses both chemical (glycolic and lactic acid) and physical exfoliants to slough off dead skin and positions itself as a way to rid skin of KP — which it does.
After rinsing, I touched my arms, chest, legs, butt...everything was soft to the touch, with no redness or irritation. And this brand-new texture didn't last one day — it lasted all week. With regular use, my bumps are gone. I may just be a scrub convert, after all.
DermaDoctor KP Duty, $46 (£37), available at DermaDoctor.
Advertisement