It's natural to go through phases with your hair. Some days we wake up and want to chop it all off and dye it red. Other days, we want knee-length curls. It's called balance (and maybe a wig).
Karina Carmona, the star of our latest Hair Me Out episode, has had her fair share of strand indecision. "When I was a teen, I wanted to express myself, so I would dye my own hair. I've bleached my own hair, and I've even shaved my head," she says. Recently, Carmona's experimenting has turned into a natural hair journey. "For the past four years, I haven't even put a hot tool to my hair," she says. "Now that I understand my hair in its natural state, I feel like I can go crazy with it."
Carmona's definition of crazy was bleaching her dark-brown strands platinum-white at Three Degrees Salon. Her transformation involved a double-process dye job, an icy ivory gloss, and lots of anticipation.
Press play to see her dramatic makeover, above.
Advertisement