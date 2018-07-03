I Tried L.A.’s Energy-Improving Manicure Trend — & This Is How I Felt Afterwards

When Hanna appeared for our appointment, all glowing skin, pink hair, and good vibes, she immediately got to work sage-ing the workspace and creating a crystal grid (fashioned in the shape of a sunburst), based on my answers. What I didn’t realise was that she had selected these crystals to help align my out-of-whack root and sacral chakras, as revealed by the quiz. (That’s the thing about Hanna: she’ll go over the metaphysical bridge with you or not talk healing energy at all — whatever you prefer. It's a touch that keeps the appointment from feeling too out there for semi-believers like me.)