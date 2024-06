More effective and accessible treatments for chronic UTIs would make the biggest difference to patients’ mental health, creating a bright spot on what can feel like a very dark horizon. “If I had a crystal ball and knew I’d feel better even in five years, I’d be able to cope a lot better,” says Smith. Currently, however, “there’s really not much we can offer [people living with chronic UTIs] yet,” in terms of a cure, says Professor Jennifer Rohn, head of the Centre for Urological Biology at University College London. While recent years have seen promising scientific developments that may be able to prevent UTIs from recurring (including vaginal oestrogen and a vaccine in the form of a pineapple-flavoured tongue spray ), “none of these are magic bullets,” Rohn continues. Clinicians who do empathise with chronic UTI patients are also hamstrung by a lack of treatment guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Unless you see a specialist, you’ll likely be offered treatments designed for acute or recurrent UTIs — which, bluntly, “do not work for chronic UTI,” says Susannah Fraser of Bladder Health UK. To access specialist care at the one NHS chronic UTI clinic in the UK , you could be on a waiting list for 14 months or more.