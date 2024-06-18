Last December, Charlotte Smith* told a nurse at her GP surgery that she thought she had a UTI, having experienced abdominal pain, a constant need to pee and a burning sensation when urinating for weeks. But her urine tests didn’t point to a UTI – so the nurse “pretty much laughed at me,” says the 35-year-old from London. Armed with information about chronic UTIs from the NHS website, Smith visited her GP a week later, but that experience was even worse. “She said, ‘I can promise you, you do not have [a chronic UTI]. I think you’re anxious and that’s why you feel like you need the toilet all the time. You need to look after your mental health,’” Smith recalls. “She was talking to me like I was an actual crazy person, like someone you’d back away from slowly in the street.” Smith was diagnosed with a chronic UTI earlier this year after paying to see a private specialist.