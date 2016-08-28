Cara Delevingne is encouraging women to speak more openly about their vaginas by fronting this year's Lady Garden Campaign from the Gynaecological Cancer Fund.
The campaign's aim is to remove what Delevingne calls the "taboo surrounding vaginas" so that women are more comfortable discussing symptoms which could point to one of the five forms of gynaecological cancer: ovarian, uterine/endometrial, cervical, vaginal and vulval.
"At the end of the day, speaking up is more important than being embarrassed," she tells The Sunday Times' Style magazine. "This is about saving lives - there's no time for shame." As Style reports, in the UK each year an estimated 74,000 women are diagnosed with precancerous cervical cells.
To help publicise the campaign, the Gynaecological Cancer Fund has teamed up with Topshop to create a range of Lady Garden joggers and hoodies. Priced at £28 each, they go on sale in store and on Topshop's website on the 8th of September, with 30% of proceeds going to the charity.
Delevingne shared a video of herself wearing one of the hoodies on Instagram yesterday, tagging the post with the campaign's #SilentNoMore hashtag.
The campaign's aim is to remove what Delevingne calls the "taboo surrounding vaginas" so that women are more comfortable discussing symptoms which could point to one of the five forms of gynaecological cancer: ovarian, uterine/endometrial, cervical, vaginal and vulval.
"At the end of the day, speaking up is more important than being embarrassed," she tells The Sunday Times' Style magazine. "This is about saving lives - there's no time for shame." As Style reports, in the UK each year an estimated 74,000 women are diagnosed with precancerous cervical cells.
To help publicise the campaign, the Gynaecological Cancer Fund has teamed up with Topshop to create a range of Lady Garden joggers and hoodies. Priced at £28 each, they go on sale in store and on Topshop's website on the 8th of September, with 30% of proceeds going to the charity.
Delevingne shared a video of herself wearing one of the hoodies on Instagram yesterday, tagging the post with the campaign's #SilentNoMore hashtag.
To find out more about the Lady Garden campaign, follow @GynaeCancerFund on Twitter. For advice on checking the health of your vagina, visit the NHS's dedicated web page.
Advertisement