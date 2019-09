On 9th May this year, the Dubs Amendment was passed allowing safe passage to the UK for the most vulnerable child refugees but not one single child has been brought over to date. The charity Safe Passage has identified 387 children eligible to travel safely to the UK under this amendment and the Dublin 3 family reunification, yet the British government has failed to process a single application in almost five months. This unacceptable lack of urgency on the part of the authorities not only leaves children in the camp exposed to the very real risks of trafficking and sexual exploitation, but pushes them to risk their lives trying to cross the channel illegally. Less than two weeks ago a 14-year-old Afghan boy named Raheemullah Oryakhel was killed by a lorry he was attempting to board in the hope of making it to England. Like many other unaccompanied minors living in camp, Raheemullah had a legal right to join his brother in England but after months of waiting with no word on his application, he chose to risk the perilous journey crossing as a stowaway, becoming the third child refugee to die in Calais this year. Another child who had a legal right to travel safely to England but who died trying to get there illegally. Another child failed by the British government.I've just returned from a stint in Calais, where I was volunteering as part of a team distributing clothes to the camp's residents. Once a week we would distribute at the youth centre and I would spend the day with some of these unaccompanied minors, the children our governments are ignoring. As with any group of teenagers, they vary in character and build; some are six feet tall with broad shoulders and beards, while others the same age are childlike, slight and with skinny legs. Some are very sure of themselves, singing and fist pumping you as they enter, cheekily demanding you hold up each pair of socks in the box before selecting the first pair you showed with a grin. Others are painfully shy, looking at the floor and mumbling an embarrassed "thank you" as they take their hygiene kit. The awkward 12-year-old holding a faded pair of second hand boxer shorts that are way too big for him, but we've run out of medium and small sizes and so he takes them anyway because size large is better than nothing.Each boy I meet makes me think of my younger brothers, both now too old to be considered a 'minor' but still vulnerable in my eyes. It could be them in the falling apart shoes stuck together with electrical tape so they can be worn, but won't survive a downpour.