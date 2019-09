£1456. That’s how much I figure I spend on coffee a year and, if I’m really honest, it’s probably a low calculation. I drink it for that first sweet sip, the one that numbs, soothes, and reassures me that, even though bed is just a memory, the day will be bearable.From the queues of haggard, grey-looking people in front of me, I know I’m not alone. As soon as the barista hands us that warm cardboard cup scrawled with an approximation of our name, we’re part of the caffeine club – sane, awake and in need of a breath mint half an hour later.Whether you’re knocking back an espresso standing at a counter-bar or warming yourself up with a double-shot caramel latte, the majority of us have a caffeinated coffee at some point during the day. In fact, according to the British Coffee Association, we drink around 70 million cups a day A survey by Visa Debit found that in the UK, we spend an average of £2.09 a day on caffeinated beverages , reports the Mail Online. Perhaps this financial commitment is why, this January, fewer of my friends did dry-January and instead focused their efforts on a coffee-free month. Or perhaps it was how it left them feeling.Everyone knows that caffeine isn’t great for you. It's one of the most easily available and cheap mood-altering drugs on the market. The opium of the masses. It’s easy to get addicted – it keeps you alert and gives you an energy boost.Frida Harju, a nutritionist , explains that too much coffee can leave you trembling. “It can also cause sleeping problems or make you feel stressed. It’s also very addictive, giving you adrenaline exhaustion, which makes you reach for another cup.”