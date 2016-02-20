Drinking caffeine during pregnancy is sometimes frowned upon, as it takes a baby far longer to metabolise coffee than you. So how do you cope without coffee when you’re forced to give it up while pregnant? Ellen Clements, 25, says: “On the occasions I've quit (including pregnancy) I've had to firmly teach myself that getting enough sleep and eating lots of healthy things (and multivitamins) is a good way to replace the alertness that a coffee gives me."



Caley, who is currently pregnant, agrees. She says: “Pregnancy makes you give it up, or at least cut back a lot. The hardest thing is realising it's in everything. Like, do I want to have one cup of coffee (single shot) that would take me to my daily allowance, or would I rather allocate it to chocolate? Such is my predicament.”