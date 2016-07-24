Inspiring Instagram Pictures Of Brighton Celebrating Trans Pride

The fourth annual Trans Pride event in Brighton and Hove has been taking place this weekend.
The BBC reports that hundreds of people took part in a march through the city centre yesterday to raise awareness and promote trans rights. A main event featuring music and poetry performances then took place in Brunswick Square.
To mark the occasion, Sussex police flew the trans flag outside the city's police station. "We are dedicated to supporting our trans community," the force's diversity team wrote on Twitter.
Trans Flag is flying outside @BtonHovePolice 4 #TransPride - we are dedicated to supporting our Trans community. pic.twitter.com/8joRrVTJnb— The Diversity Team (@SusPolDiversity) July 22, 2016
The organisers of Trans Pride Brighton, which launched in 2013, describe the event as "a great day where trans people, friends, allies and family can meet and have an amazing time in a fun and safe space." This year's event was made possible partly by a crowd-funding campaign which raised over £1,800.
