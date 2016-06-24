How The Brexit Divided Voters, A Breakdown

There's no denying that for those of us in the remain camp, this is a crushing day. But if we're going to be able to move on from this, we all need to better understand each other's positions. Otherwise we'll not only be without Europe, but we'll be without each other too. Many of us younger Britons did not want to leave the EU, but if we want to prevent further fracturing, this can't continue to be the "us" versus "them" scenario it became throughout the Brexit campaign.



It should not be an exercise in blame, but a moment to ask how we got here.