How The Brexit Divided Voters, A Breakdown

It was weird going to bed last night, wasn't it? Weird knowing that, in the morning, you were going to wake up either relieved or devastated. But despite that knowledge, nothing could prepare Remain voters for the feelings of shock, fear, grief and shame that were waiting for us while we slept.By its very nature, a referendum seeks to polarise opinion – it's a yes or no question, after all – and for many, the results have sliced a nation in two. The morning was filled with resentment – resentment mostly, from the 48% who voted to Remain, towards the 52% who voted out.The results were, of course, knuckle-bitingly tight, which on face value, makes the overwhelming mass of people who got off their arse to vote look like it was split right down the middle. But it's not quite as clear cut as that; while the vote was ostensibly about whether we wanted to stay in or leave Europe, we were being asked a question which encompassed so much more about contemporary politics, and the result revealed a nation divided – by age, education, class and income.As a Londoner – where 59.9% of people wanted to remain in Europe – as someone who is university educated, and as someone who falls into the 25-49 age bracket, I represent a stereotypical Remain voter. Voting breakdown by demographic today revealed that, as predicted, education, age, income and class all played major parts in which way we voted.The Telegraph reported that , the higher the level of education, the higher the EU support, with university-educated Brits overwhelmingly voting to remain, while those with no formal qualifications voted to leave.Elsewhere, analysis from the Guardian showed a loose correlation with median income and vote, with those earning above £30k choosing to remain, and those earning below more likely to want to leave.Although it's not yet possible to tell if more or less men voted than women, there's no doubt the debate leading up to yesterday's vote was dominated by men. Women have been sidelined in this referendum, which is something that has to change as we try and navigate what happens next.