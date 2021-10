These Women Are Closing The Breast Cancer Awareness Gap In Culturally Diverse Communities

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK , Australia and America. Approximately eight out of ten breast cancer cases occur in women over 50, and while mammographic screening is effective in early detection in this age bracket, that's not the case for women under 40. Yet, breast cancer is estimated to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women aged 20-39 , highlighting the importance for young women to be just as aware of how their breasts look and feel, and to get checked by a doctor if something doesn't seem right.