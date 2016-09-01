Breakouts are one of the top skin-care concerns of my clients, and age isn't always a big factor. While acne is usually thought of as a teenage concern, breakouts can plague adults well into their 30s, 40s, and beyond. It's the cause of breakouts that generally changes — that and the fact that they typically don’t occur as frequently as they did in adolescence.



Fortunately, no matter what stage of life you're in, there are ways to help prevent and treat breakouts. Here are some tips to help you combat acne throughout the decades.



20s

In the early to mid 20s (ages 22 to 25, in particular), hormones from the teenage years should start to level out, and breakouts should diminish. However, fluctuations in hormone levels right before and during your period can stimulate sebaceous glands to produce excess oil, resulting in monthly breakouts.



During this time, many young women may start to use birth control pills, which can have an impact on breakouts since these pills affect the natural hormonal balance. Their effect on skin can be either positive or negative, and you should work with your doctor to figure out which one will benefit your skin.



Tips to prevent breakouts during this period:

Use a gentle antibacterial cleanser to prevent monthly hormonal breakouts. Since the chemistry of skin may change during the menstrual cycle, switching up your cleanser — not your entire routine — can help avert a breakout. Look for a formula with salicylic acid, and start using it approximately three days before your period starts.



