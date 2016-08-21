Nicola Adams is celebrating today after becoming the first British boxer in 92 years to retain an Olympic title.
At the 2012 games in London, the Yorkshire-born athlete became to first woman to win an Olympic boxing title when she seized gold in the women's flyweight division. She claimed victory in the same event in Rio yesterday with a unanimous points decision over France's Sarah Ouhrahmone to secure her second gold.
Adams' gold yesterday is one of 66 medals, 27 of them gold, that Team GB have now won at the Rio games. "The gold rush continues," Adams told the BBC after her victory. "I can't believe it I am now officially our most accomplished amateur boxer ever and it is such an amazing feeling. It takes a lot to win an Olympic medal and I would just like to thank everybody."
Later in the evening, Mo Farah claimed his fourth gold medal - and second of these games - by winning the men's 5,000 metres race. Londoner Farah has now won both the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres races at two successive Olympics.
With just one day of competition remaining, Team GB stands at second in the medals table behind Team USA. If Team GB holds onto the runner's up spot today, it will represent their best finish on the medals table since the 1908 games in London.
At the 2012 games in London, the Yorkshire-born athlete became to first woman to win an Olympic boxing title when she seized gold in the women's flyweight division. She claimed victory in the same event in Rio yesterday with a unanimous points decision over France's Sarah Ouhrahmone to secure her second gold.
Adams' gold yesterday is one of 66 medals, 27 of them gold, that Team GB have now won at the Rio games. "The gold rush continues," Adams told the BBC after her victory. "I can't believe it I am now officially our most accomplished amateur boxer ever and it is such an amazing feeling. It takes a lot to win an Olympic medal and I would just like to thank everybody."
Later in the evening, Mo Farah claimed his fourth gold medal - and second of these games - by winning the men's 5,000 metres race. Londoner Farah has now won both the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres races at two successive Olympics.
With just one day of competition remaining, Team GB stands at second in the medals table behind Team USA. If Team GB holds onto the runner's up spot today, it will represent their best finish on the medals table since the 1908 games in London.
Advertisement