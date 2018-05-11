What Dr. Kluk and I both thought interesting was your comment about rosacea. It’s very possible that you don’t have it, but as Dr Kluk told me: "Rosacea is very misunderstood as a condition, and it’s very common. If you google it, you’re going to get quite graphic photos of people with extreme redness, rough and broken skin, that sort of thing, but that is a very advanced kind of rosacea. There are much subtler, less pervasive forms of rosacea, and just because you have a less aggressive kind of rosacea now, it doesn’t mean it will become more like that at all. It’s possible to have rosacea without any textural changes to the skin." Rosacea can affect any part of the face but often the central part is most noticeably hit; you can get it around your eyes as well, which you mentioned in your longer letter. Crucially, it’s a relapsing condition, which might explain why you can go through periods of not being bothered by it, before it strikes again. "One answer is it could be a post-inflammatory response to something, and every time you experience it, the residual redness lasts a little longer or fades a little less completely, meaning there’s a growing baseline of redness," added Dr. Kluk.