In the year that Gigi & Bella and Kendall & Kylie became queens of Instagram, Bella Freud's 1970 sweater and Stuart Weitzman's Highland Boot were the must-have products; the Seventies and Athleisure prevailed as the two key trends that still won't go away; catwalks were dominated by models-of-the-moment Lineisy Montero, Ruth Bell and Molly Bair, (not forgetting Rick Owens' models wearing other models); the industry was repeatedly rocked by the designer musical chairs game.
As 2016 looms and we await the first collection from Vetements' designer Demna Gvasalia as Balenciaga's new Artistic Director, as well as the appointment of Raf Simons' and Alber Elbaz's successors, we take a look back at the most important fashion moments of 2015.
