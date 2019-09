That said, if we know that plastic is no bueno, why aren't more people weeding it out of their routine? Well, if you're like me, there's an emotional attachment to the products we put on our skin every day, and changing things up can be scary in a small-scale way. "There are hygienic and regulatory reasons for packaging in the personal care and beauty space, [but] I also know many of us look at package-free beauty products the same way some look at shopping for food from the bulk bins," Ashlee Piper , sustainability expert and author of Give a Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet tells Refinery29. "There's a concern that naked products are going to be germy or somehow not the same if they're not swaddled in billions of layers of plastic."