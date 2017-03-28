We Put 8 Insta-Famous Products To The Test — & Here Are Our Unfiltered Thoughts

There are hundreds — nay, hundreds of thousands — of beauty product reviews floating around online, but if you're a beauty nerd with an Instagram account, chances are you see the same products fill your feed time and time again. Suffice it to say, it's not always easy to trust what's good — and what's simply clever digital marketing.
We're talking about the products all the Instagram beauty baddies are peddling and the sponsored ones that dot your Explore page on the regular, too. You read great things, but should you actually order them? How will you know if the formula is just right or if the colour is true to packaging? We get it, so we rounded up a handful of the top formulas and put then to work.
Ahead, check out the Insta-hyped products that actually passed our tests — and are totally worth your hard earned cash.