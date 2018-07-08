When the hot weather arrives, your hair is always first to feel the effects.
Public enemy number one? Humidity. Whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily lengths, there will undoubtedly be a dubious layer of frizz and flyaways to contrast the beautiful British sun, and it's a result of excess moisture in the air. Think of your hair like a sponge: A dry sponge will soak up water and expand, while a wet sponge has no room for water, and therefore maintains its shape. In other words, hydrated hair = happy hair.
Next up: Fluffy ends. A combination of prolonged sun exposure and heated tools will cause splitting and straw-like dryness, and that's before we've touched on colour fade (thanks again, UV rays) and lack of volume.
But all is not lost in this warm weather, and if you're still in pursuit of a polished 'do, then we've got you. Ahead, we've curated the very best products to see your hair through the summer.