Public enemy number one? Humidity. Whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily lengths, there will undoubtedly be a dubious layer of frizz and flyaways to contrast the beautiful British sun, and it's a result of excess moisture in the air. Think of your hair like a sponge: A dry sponge will soak up water and expand, while a wet sponge has no room for water, and therefore maintains its shape. In other words, hydrated hair = happy hair.