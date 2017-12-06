I Tried L.A.'s New Weed-Infused Manicure — & This Is What Happened

The Big Question

Now, the question you’ve been waiting for: Did I get high? Though I felt more relaxed than usual, I didn’t feel high during or immediately after the service. And as far as that little chocolate? It wasn’t until about 10 PM that I decided to pop it in my mouth. I felt evidently more relaxed after, like I took a single inhale from a joint, drank three sips of delicious red wine, or just ate seven chocolate bars. It was just enough to relax me for the rest of the evening so I could forget about any aches and pains and general work/life stress. My only piece of advice? Take the chocolate during the service (and maybe grab an Uber home) in order to get the full effect.