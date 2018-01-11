Are You Sabotaging Your Beauty Products?

Chances are, your beauty products are like your children (we're with you on that one). You adore them, and you'd never want to do anything to hurt them, right? Well, we're here to break some harsh news to you: You may be sabotaging your cosmetics without even realising it. From where you store them to how you use them, there's a host of seemingly harmless habits that could make your primpers practically useless — or worse, actually harmful to your skin.
Don't freak out: We've all committed these skin sins. But, you can easily remedy the things you do daily to screw with your cosmetics stash. Ahead, we chatted with a few experts about the worst offences — and exactly how to rectify them.