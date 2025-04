Erica says her expensive beauty routine developed from her pursuit of the “soft life” she saw others sharing on social media despite it being difficult for her to afford. The soft life movement is a lifestyle trend meant to reject hustle culture and embrace ease, and many Black women interpreted it as an opportunity to reject stereotypical ideas about Black womanhood (and all those “strong” and “independent” tropes) and embrace peace, safety and self-love. Yet over time, representations of the “soft life” began to favour lavish displays of wealth, luxe wellness and expensive beauty maintenance routines . On social media, the term “Black women in luxury” introduced aspirational standards for living and beauty, and the related content centred Black women in enviable vacations, lush homes, designer fashion and beauty. However, for some, it’s turned their lives into high-maintenance spending cycles. The pursuit of effortless luxury has led some into maxed-out credit cards, Klarna and Buy Now Pay Later addictions , and financial stress, all in an attempt to maintain an aesthetic that looks carefree but, in reality, is far from it.