This type of self-education is a common practice among Dr. Liotta's patients, as well. "Most of them come in knowing what they want to do, which is a change from the way things used to be," she says. Instead of showing pictures of celebrities, they use their own photos to illustrate what they want — everything from FaceTuned photos to images on Instagram where the light is hitting them just so.



"I'd say 85% of the time, they've researched the procedure [they want] online and they know what their individual fix is," Dr. Liotta says. "They're aware of their face and angles, but they are also savvy and are looking on websites and on YouTube, so they already know most of what I'm telling them." There are a lot of people who will point to that as the problem — we can't all look like Instagram filters in real life. They'll argue that there's something vain about looking at a photo of yourself, deciding that's how you look your best, and then relying on surgical intervention to get there. But what Dr. Liotta and Parsons seem to agree on is that this criticism doesn't come from outside sources — it comes more from within.



"I think that people have always been aware of how they look and what they'd like to change," Dr. Liotta says. "I think it's pretty naive to think that people didn't have this self-awareness before social media. It's just that now they have the opportunity to fix what they perceive as a flaw, and it's low-risk, temporary, and quick." In fact, Dr. Liotta sees it as being an extension of one's makeup routine — and Parsons agrees. "I consider it like semi-permanent makeup," she said.



And it's women like Parsons who are helping to remove the stigma of plastic surgery by being open about their procedures. Because of this openness, Dr. Liotta only sees this trend becoming even more commonplace. "I actually had a patient from Saudi Arabia [snap] her entire Kybella experience recently," Dr. Liotta says. "Now, I've got some of her followers flying in from Kuwait to have it done, too."