Podcast host and journalist Cherry Wilson spent time with Joy's mother, Carol Morgan, as she searched for her daughter. On the podcast, Joy's sister Dionne describes the moment she found out that Joy's body had been discovered. "My mum called me and she was saying they came to the house and they said that they found remains and they’re gonna do DNA tests and whatever," she tells Wilson. "I was hoping it was Joy, to be honest. Then you’re hoping it’s not Joy. Because in the part that wants to daydream you want to still believe that maybe she’s out there. But I’m glad she was found. I’m sad that she was out there for that long. Even though she’s not even in there, that body, I was just sad to know she was out there on her own in the woods."