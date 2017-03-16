Then, Samsung (who you might normally associate with TVs and smartphones) has two very advanced offerings coming into the mix this year. Presented at The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas back in January, details of the exact functionality of both are still slightly under wraps, but here’s what we know so far. The Lumini is a handheld device that will scan your skin for problems before they arise – simply give your face a once-over with the device, and it will analyse your skin using an algorithm. It sends this info to a corresponding app, which will translate it into data you can understand, helping you spot fine lines and pimples before they come to the surface. It’ll even give you skincare advice and hook you up remotely with a dermatologist, should you wish. The S-Skin, on the other hand, is another microchannel patch (like Radara) but with the added benefit of a separate device that scans the skin to assess hydration, inflammation and melanin levels. Once the device has 'read' your complexion, it can deliver a more bespoke skincare treatment using LED.