It’s worth noting that these devices will need to impress consumers – and not just clinical trials – in a big way if they want to achieve longevity and sidestep the ‘Clarisonic effect’ (as it’s dubbed in the industry). The motorised cleansing brushes were immensely popular and the brand was snapped up by L’Oréal – yet in 2016, just five years after they hit the media and went mainstream, a wave of redundancies broke. According to the company website, they’ve sold over 15 million brushes since 2004 but failed to meet their sales expectations in the first half of last year. It may have something to do with the fact that once you own a Clarisonic, it’s hard for the brand to squeeze much more money out of you. With an initial buy-in of around £125-£199 for the brush, even if you replace the brush head every three months as per the company’s advice, Clarisonic really only makes another £84 a year from you. Spent £200-odd on a cleansing brush? Yeah, it’s gonna take a lot for you to want to upgrade, even after a few years – I’ve had one since 2010 and it’s still going strong.