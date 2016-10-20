La Casa del Encuentro found that two out of every 10 women go to the police to report domestic abuse but they are rarely taken seriously. From my personal experience reporting instances, women are humiliated and disrespected by officers – who laugh and make jokes. In small towns outside the capital, women’s husbands are often friends with the local police and so claims are not just not reported officially, but laughed out of the building.



Despite the fact that Argentina has pioneered LGBT rights, passing the same sex marriage law four years before the UK in 2009, the country refuses to treat gender equality as progressively, failing to guarantee the security, health and wellbeing of women.



I spoke to Juliana di Tullio, the first woman to be Head of Congress (Parliament), and former women’s rights ambassador for South America at the United Nations, who joined the strike on Wednesday. Di Tullio says that as a female member of parliament, it is very difficult to exercise power because of the patriarchal and chauvinistic constitutions inherent in the government. She commented:



“The media objectifies, defames, slanders and exercises violence upon women in many ways: verbal, psychological, etc. That intensifies the forms of sexist violence in the country even more. Judges and police forces must ensure, at local and national level, that policies protecting women are implemented correctly. They need to be trained properly in how to deal with gender issues.”