According to Argentinian feminist organisation Economia Feminista - Women do 76% of the domestic work.- Women are more likely to get informal / precarious jobs and in these cases they get 40% less salary.- In general, the gender pay gap equates to 25% less for women – which increases with women with children.s get maternity leave. Paternity is only two days Despite not having official statistics (one of the current petitions addressed to the government), La Casa del Encuentro – an organisation who in the absence of official statistics produced the first report on femicide in Argentina taking into account cases from 2008 and 2014 – estimated that one woman was killed every 40 hours in 2014 by their partner, ex-partner or by male members of their family. In 2015, they estimated that it was one every 36 hours.In the UK, the Independent reported 235 femicides in Argentina in 2015 . Whichever way you look, the numbers are alarming.The assembly in Rosario ended when the police tear-gassed women who were painting graffiti on the walls and national media coverage after this was outrageously one-sided. Not only did they ignore the demands of over 90,000 women, but channels such as TN News actually dedicated the news time that day to talking about the “violence” of painting walls and women being topless.What the media focus on after a girl is killed is the clothes she was wearing. On news programmes broadcast at prime time, the circumstances of the crime are described like this: “She was wearing shorts, she was out until late, she was not accompanied by a man.”During the following week, after the Encuentro de Mujeres event, more women were killed. While the Independent reported three women killed after Perez’s death, on feminist Argentinian websites, the number rose to seven.These were the conditions that caused the protest on Wednesday.