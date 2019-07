My Parents Were Anti-Vaxxers, So I Never Got My Shots

I spoke to my nana, a 68-year-old Yorkshire woman, to get to the bottom of why she chose not to have me vaccinated as a child. "I grew up with the backdrop of the thalidomide scandal ," she tells me. "When I was a teenager, women were being given tablets for morning sickness and then thousands of babies were born missing limbs , and it was then that I realised that medical science isn’t infallible." She reminds me that back in the 1950s, almost all the adults around her smoked cigarettes and didn’t think it would have an adverse effect on their health. "I’ve always been of a mind that if the crowd’s going one way, I want to explore what the minority of people are doing, as I often find that’s where the truth lies." She goes on to say that she’s in no way averse to medical advancement; she’s never prohibited the use of antibiotics or visiting the hospital when we’re sick. She believes that the fundamental science of immunisation has prevented otherwise fatal illnesses across the world. It’s the mass-production element of commercial pharmaceutical drugs that sparks her distrust in vaccinations.