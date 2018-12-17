Miss Universe's First Transgender Contestant Was The Real Winner Last Night

I just silence the negativity and focus on my goals. I am very straightforward about what I am and what I want in life, but above all, I am very clear about what I want to achieve with my participation in the Miss Universe pageant. If only one person, upon hearing my story, manages to change their way of thinking and opens their mind and heart to understand a reality like mine, I will already feel like I have the crown on my head and that would be a great triumph.