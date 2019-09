Andrea Leadsom is facing criticism after appearing to suggest that being a mother gives her a "very real stake" in the future of the U.K. that her rival to become the next Prime Minister, Theresa May, lacks because she does not have children.Leadsom, a mother of three, is quoted by The Times as saying: "I am sure Theresa will be really sad she doesn't have children so I don't want this to be 'Andrea has children, Theresa hasn't' because I think that would be really horrible, but genuinely I feel that being a mum means you have a very real stake in the future of our country, a tangible stake.""She possibly has nieces, nephews, lots of people, but I have children who are going to have children who will directly be a part of what happens next," Leadsom is quoted by The Times as saying next.Today's issue of The Times features as its headline a paraphrased version of these quotes, which reads: "Being a mother gives me edge on May - Leadsom." After The Times shared its front cover last night, Leadsom claimed the headline was "truly appalling and the exact opposite of what I said."