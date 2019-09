But before you go piling on the salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide of your youth, Tan suggests considering more grown-up solutions. "Treatments that work for teen acne can cause dryness or irritation in more mature skin," she explains. She advises sufferers to look for gentle exfoliation with products such as Skin Inc's Pure Revival Peel , which restores cell turnover — meaning it cleanses clogged pores — without leaving skin red or parched. Other star ingredients include niacinamide, which controls oil, and vitamin C, which regulates the oxidation of lipids that can be irritating to the skin.Burki says to also avoid treatments with alcohol, which are extra drying on more mature skin. Many acne products — think toners and astringents — do contain alcohol, so check the label before purchasing. It might also be wise to adjust your diet a bit. "Sugars and carbohydrates can increase and prolong high insulin levels linked to acne," she says. Finally, products that soothe and calm the skin are never a bad idea. Burki likes the potent anti-inflammatory properties of antioxidants like raspberry seeds and camu camu berries.