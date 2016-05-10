Since going on this drug, my skin has improved, but I’m definitely not advocating it as a fix-all solution. Clearly the "war" I talk about against my skin is also a deeper struggle with my own self esteem, and one that no amount of medication will be able to heal. Having spent a lot of time thinking about it, I have now realised that I worry my skin issues make me not only unattractive but also unlikeable, a strange hangover from the teenage angst I thought I’d purged during university.



So I decided to try and change my relationship with my skin, which is after all, the largest organ any of us will ever own. Instead of seeing my struggle as a dirty secret, I decided that not only should I try and appreciate it more, but I should also talk about what I am going through with my acne more openly. Clearly the reason for keeping my problems to myself was partly embarrassment, but I realised that, beyond that, I actually thought this skin problem was somehow my fault. Which is pretty twisted logic.



It’s not like I’m the only one of my friends who has struggled with their skin in their twenties and beyond (and by struggled I don’t mean the ones who get the odd spot now and then and give you that knowing, sympathetic look). It was one moment of crisis recently that made this clear to me: when a friend also acknowledged that she had cried in front of a mirror that week. Another one who suffered from psoriasis confessed that it was why she never drinks and explained how much it affected her daily life.



It seems that nowadays there are very few taboos which haven’t been broken. STDs are much more openly discussed, as are many mental health issues. Skin problems, however, still seem to be a bastion of awkward silence, something we keep to ourselves, behind closed doors. The stigma of skin conditions can affect anyone though, as Cara Delevingne showed last year when she revealed her struggle to conceal her stress-triggered psoriasis.



Part of the issue is obviously the narrative of a society which champions perfection. I was at an event recently where Rachel McAdams was being honoured and was taken aback that her introduction included a mention of her "flawless skin", as if that somehow took precedence over the fact that she has also been nominated for an Oscar. The mention of a man’s miraculous pores at such an occasion would be unheard of – but no news there.

