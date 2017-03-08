Because no one tells you that maybe it’s going to hurt. That maybe it’s going to be really difficult. That maybe you’re going to struggle with having taken a life. Except, of course, the pro-life campaigners, but I disagree with them so strongly that their message held little meaning. The pro-choice information all suggested that it was difficult for a few days, then you picked yourself up and moved on. I felt further weighed down by my failure to be okay. What was so wrong with me that I couldn’t cope with having taken what was clearly the right decision?