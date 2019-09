Around 200,000 abortions are carried out every year in England and Wales alone, and I don’t think it’s possible that myself and my friends are the only ones who struggled. I don’t think it’s possible that we are the only ones who made a choice that – although we knew was the right one – was also hard, and painful. I think having an abortion at an age when you expect to have children is definitely more of a strain than, say, having one at 18. But I also know that I’ve spoken to women who had one when they were young, and still grappled emotionally for some time afterwards.