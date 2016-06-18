Update: The suspect has been remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court today. A bail application will be heard this Monday, the 20th of June. When asked for his name by the court, Thomas Mair replied: "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain." He failed to respond when asked to provide his address and date of birth, Sky News reports. After witnessing these interactions, Deputy Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot told the court: "Bearing in mind the name he has just given, he ought to be seen by a psychiatrist."
This article was originally published at 10.30 a.m.
A man has been charged with the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.
The man, 52-year-old Thomas Mair, a resident of Cox's constituency, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London today. Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen of West Yorkshire Police said he has been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of an offensive weapon.
In a statement released on Friday, West Yorkshire Police's temporary Chief Constable, Dee Collins, described Mair's "link to right wing extremism" as a "priority line of inquiry which will help us establish the motive for the attack on Jo".
The temporary Chief Constable also said on Friday that the suspect's "link to mental health services" is a "clear line of enquiry which we are pursuing", The Telegraph reports.
Cox, 41, the MP for Batley and Spen in Yorkshire, was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon after being shot and stabbed while holding her weekly surgery in Birstall, which functions as an opportunity for constituents to come and discuss concerns and grievances with their MP face-to-face.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the attack as "an attack on democracy", while Prime Minister David Cameron said, "Parliament has lost one of its most passionate and brilliant campaigners."
The White House said last night that President Obama has spoken to Cox's husband Brendan on the phone to offer his condolences on behalf of the American people.
