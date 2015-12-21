Your Lunchtime News Feed

Star Wars: Harrison Ford was paid 76 times what new stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega were
Harrison Ford is set to make £23 million from the latest Star Wars film, The Force Awakens. According to the Mail on Sunday, Ford has reportedly been paid £16.7 million for reprising the role of Han Solo and will also get 0.5 per cent of the film’s gross earnings, estimated to be £1.3 billion, and took £1 million in compensation after breaking his leg during shooting at Pinewood studios. Read more.
Andy Murray takes SPOTY 2015 award as Tyson Fury just loses out
Andy Murray beat world heavyweight boxing champion, 27-year-old Tyson Fury, to take home the award and is the fourth person ever to be named Sports Personality of the Year twice. Fears over Tyson potentially winning came after the made sexist and homophobic comments and almost 140,000 people signed a petition calling for Fury to be taken off the shortlist. Read more.
FIFA ban Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini from football for eight years
FIFA and UEFA bosses Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been banned by the world body’s ethics committee after a payment of 2m Swiss francs by Blatter to Platin in 2011, nine years after both men claimed it was originally due. Read more.
Miss Universe: Miss Columbia accidentally crowned winner
#MissUniverse2015 became Twitter's biggest trend of the night as social media went into meltdown after the host of the Miss Universe mistakenly named Columbia’s Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner. She was forced to abdicate to Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. Read more.
A fake bomb hidden in the toilet forced an Air France flight to make an emergency landing.
Police in Kenya are questioning four passengers from an Air France flight to Paris in connection with a suspicious device that was discovered in the plane’s bathroom, forcing the pilots to request an emergency landing in Mombasa, Kenya. After the Boeing 777 was safely evacuated, authorities determined that the device was a fake explosive, assembled out of cardboard, paper, and a kitchen timer. Read more.
