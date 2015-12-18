Your Lunchtime News Feed

Npower may have to pay £26m over billing and complaint failures
Energy watchdog Ofgem has reported that Npower may be forced to pay out a huge £26m to customers after it sent out inaccurate bills and failed to deal with complaints correctly. Npower's billing issues affected more than 500,000 customers between September 2013 and December 2014.
Mother Teresa to be made a saint as miracle approved
Pope Francis has recognised that Mother Teresa was responsible for curing a man dying from a brain infection paving the way for Teresa to be anointed a Roman Catholic saint. The canonisation of Mother Teresa, who died in 1997 at the age of 87, is expected to be later next year. Read more.
The EU might be open to ‘compromise’ on Cameron’s reforms
Demands, put forward by David Cameron at a dinner in Brussels, regarding Britain’s membership of the EU which include controversial plans to curb access to benefits for migrants might be approved. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the leaders "all want a compromise”. Read more.
Adele, Coldplay and Justin Beiber booked for The Brit Awards
Next year’s Brit Awards are set to be the most star-studded yet. Adele, whose album 25 has been doing battle at the top of the charts with Justin Beiber’s record Purpose will be sharing the same stage at the awards in February next year. And Coldplay will be fresh from their half-time show at the Super Bowl. Read more.
Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli, who hiked the price of a life-saving HIV drug, was arrested on fraud charges
America’s most hated “pharma bro,” Martin Shkreli, the 32-year-old Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO who found infamy after jacking up the price of Daraprim — a generic drug used in HIV and cancer treatment — has been arrested on multiple charges of fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Shkreli illegally used assets from biopharmaceutical company Retrophin, Inc., which he once headed, to pay off the debts of his other business, a hedge fund called MSMB Capital Management. Read more.
Macaulay Culkin reprises his Home Alone role in new series
In the first episode of DRYVRS, entitled "Just Me in the House by Myself," we meet the grown-up version of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister, who got left behind by his entire family in Home Alone. If you've ever wondered about the long-term implications of being abandoned by your parents and siblings over Christmas vacation, DRYVRS spells it out. In the intervening years, Culkin's character has clearly been through some rough stuff. He's definitely not over being hunted by burglars.
Read more.
