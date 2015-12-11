Your Lunchtime News Feed

Obesity is the biggest threat to women's health
England's chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies has warned obesity is the biggest threat to women's health and the health of future generations. In her annual women-focused report, she stated that tackling obesity must be a national priority and insisted that if the food industry didn't do more to help then they should face a sugar tax. Read more.
A Chrome extension turns all mentions of Trump into "He-who-must-not-be-named"
Trump2Voldemort, created by Sarah Xiyi Chen, takes all mentions of Trump and replaces his name with "You Know Who" or "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named." For example, Trump's Twitter is now "Tom M. Riddle." This, of course, come after J.K. Rowling took to Twitter and wrote that "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad" as Trump after the presidential candidate's recent statements — you know, when he claimed America should close its borders to all Muslims. Read more.
Heathrow Airport runway decision delayed
The government has delayed the decision on whether to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport until at least next summer over environmental concerns. Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said further research on the impact was needed. A decision had been promised by the end of this year. Read more.
Anonymous declared today “ISIS Trolling Day”
Shortly after the terrorist attacks in Paris, hacking collective Anonymous declared war against ISIS, promising to launch “massive cyber attacks” in an operation referred to as #OpParis. The battle will continue today with the hacktivists and their supporters trolling the Islamic State with derisive memes. All posts that participate in the so-called ISIS Trolling Day will be hashtagged #Daesh and #Daeshbags. Read More.
Adele wins big at the BBC Music Awards
The singer dominated the second BBC Music Awards, winning best British artist and best live performance. Irish singer Hozier won song of the year for "Take Me To Church" while One Direction opened the show in one of their final performances before going on hiatus. Read more.
Amy Schumer and other celebrities join the call to end gun violence in new ad
After a Louisiana man opened fire during a screening of Trainwreck, killing two women and injuring nine other people, Amy Schumer has become a strong public proponent of gun control. The comedian’s latest plea is in Everytown for Gun Safety’s new video, which features fellow actors Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, Sarah Silverman, and President Obama himself.
