Your Lunchtime News Feed

Helen Mirren and Idris Elba lead nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dame Helen Mirren and Idris Elba have both bagged two nominations for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. Dame Helen is nominated for her roles in The Woman in Gold and Trumbo, while Elba is nominated for Beasts of No Nation and BBC drama Luther. Read more.
Obama chooses Kendrick Lamar track as his favourite song on 2015
In an interview with People, the US President cited Kendrick Lamar’s "How Much a Dollar Cost" from his acclaimed hit album To Pimp a Butterfly as their number one track from 2015. His wife, Michelle Obama chose Mark Ronson’s "Uptown Funk" as her favourite song of the year. Read more.
Tenants in council homes will lose lifetime right to live in property
The government has bought in new legislation that will impose a five-year limit on new secure tenancies with local authorities forced to review contract at the end of the term, which means people will no longer have the right to live in their council home for life. Read more.
Warning about lack of NHS beds over the Christmas period
The Nuffield Trust has warned that the NHS will "struggle to cope" this winter unless more beds can be freed up in care homes and other hospitals. Read more.
The world’s first litter of IVF puppies has been born
US scientists have reported that the world's first "test tube" puppies have been born to a surrogate mother after years of attempts. This in-vitro fertilisation success could pave the way for conserving endangered breeds of animals. Read more.
Dame Helen Mirren and Idris Elba have both bagged two nominations for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. Dame Helen is nominated for her roles in The Woman in Gold and Trumbo, while Elba is nominated for Beasts of No Nation and BBC drama Luther. Read more.
Obama chooses Kendrick Lamar track as his favourite song on 2015
In an interview with People, the US President cited Kendrick Lamar’s "How Much a Dollar Cost" from his acclaimed hit album To Pimp a Butterfly as their number one track from 2015. His wife, Michelle Obama chose Mark Ronson’s "Uptown Funk" as her favourite song of the year. Read more.
Tenants in council homes will lose lifetime right to live in property
The government has bought in new legislation that will impose a five-year limit on new secure tenancies with local authorities forced to review contract at the end of the term, which means people will no longer have the right to live in their council home for life. Read more.
Warning about lack of NHS beds over the Christmas period
The Nuffield Trust has warned that the NHS will "struggle to cope" this winter unless more beds can be freed up in care homes and other hospitals. Read more.
The world’s first litter of IVF puppies has been born
US scientists have reported that the world's first "test tube" puppies have been born to a surrogate mother after years of attempts. This in-vitro fertilisation success could pave the way for conserving endangered breeds of animals. Read more.
Advertisement