Your Lunchtime News Feed

Rihanna to show at NYFW
Rihanna will show her Puma collection as part of New York Fashion Week next season. The news broke via the pop star’s Twitter when she tweeted a link to an auction page which offered front-row tickets to the showcase as one of the prizes. Read more.
Reported bitcoin founder’s house is raided
Yesterday Australian entrepreneur and academic, Craig Wright, who had hours earlier been identified as one of the founders of bitcoin in investigations by US tech publications Gizmodo and Wired, based on leaked transcripts of legal interviews and files, had his home raided by police yesterday. Police believe he could be the figure known as ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’. Read more.
LeBron James signs lifetime deal with Nike
Nike has signed Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James to a lifetime deal in what one source familiar with the negotiations said is the largest single-athlete guarantee in company history. It is rumoured to be well over $500m (£330m). Read more.
The third killer of the Bataclan massacre has been identified
A 23-year-old man named Foued Mohamed Aggad from Strasbourg has been identified as the third man involved in the Bataclan attacks during which 90 people were killed. He is reported to have visited Syria with his brother and friends at the end of 2013. Read more.
J.K. Rowling called real-life GOP frontrunner Donald Trump worse than Voldemort.
J.K Rowling has pretty much made a second career out of sending Harry Potter fanatics into a frenzy with tweets revealing new details about her beloved characters, but the author was recently a bit more political than usual. After Donald Trump proposed banning all Muslims from entering the U.S., Rowling suggested that Voldemort, an evil wizard most known for trying to kill a baby and eradicate all muggles from the world, “was nowhere near as bad.” Read more.
