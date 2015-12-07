Your Lunchtime News Feed

Storm Desmond: Cameron calls emergency meeting after failed flood defence schemes
60,000 homes in the north of England have been left without power and entire villages could be deprived of clean water as the storm affects water mains. The army has been mobilised to help severely hit towns in Lancashire and Cumbria. The flooding, which brought chaos to Britain and saw thousands of people evacuated from their homes, may have been avoided if the Government had not cancelled hundreds of flood defence schemes. Read more.
President Obama warns off Islamaphobia post-San Bernadino shooting
In the wake of the San Bernadino shooting in California, where a Pakistani-born American citizen launched an attack killing 14 people, Obama warned against Islamaphobia. In the historical oval address, he said: "We cannot turn against one another by letting this fight be defined as a war between America and Islam." Read more.
Vicky Pattinson wins I’m A Celebrity...
Vicky Pattison has been crowned queen of the jungle on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The Geordie Shore star – who became famous for engaging in coital activity live on TV – won the public's vote. On being crowned jungle queen, she said: "It doesn't sound right. I think you have made a mistake!” The Geordie Shore star beat Union J's George Shelley into second place and TOWIE star Ferne McCann finished third. Read more.
Damien Hirst’s Christmas tree sparks outrage
The 30ft Christmas tree outside London’s Connaught hotel, decorated with scissors, syringes and medicine bottles has been branded "insensitive" due to its proximity to a church and a homeless shelter. Read more.
